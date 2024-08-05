Top track

Madalitso Band

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden
Mon, 5 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Madalitso Band are a two man musical army from Malawi. Described as 'Uplifting and Vibrant' by the BBC, they get crowds beaming with wonder and on their feet dancing every time. Their first album was produced by Bongo Joe records and the band has alrea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Woodburner.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

13 Dalston Ln, London E8 3DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

