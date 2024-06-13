DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Waking Windows presents
ShrapKnel (Premrock and Curly Castro) w/ w/ Phiik & Lungs and Mister Burns - Nobody Planning to Leave Tour
Thursday - June 13
$13 Adv / $16 Dos
21+
Curly Castro and PremRock; a duo as dissimilar as they are made for each other....
