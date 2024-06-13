Top track

ShrapKnel - Running Rebel Swordplay

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ShrapKnel w/ Phiik and Lungs and Mister Burns

The Monkey House
Thu, 13 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsWinooski
$15.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

ShrapKnel - Running Rebel Swordplay
Got a code?

About

Waking Windows presents

ShrapKnel (Premrock and Curly Castro) w/ w/ Phiik & Lungs and Mister Burns - Nobody Planning to Leave Tour

Thursday - June 13

$13 Adv / $16 Dos

21+

Curly Castro and PremRock; a duo as dissimilar as they are made for each other....

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Waking Windows.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ShrapKnel

Venue

The Monkey House

30 Main Street, Winooski, Vermont 05404, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.