Top track

Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy - Zota Yinne

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alogte Oho and His Sounds of Joy

Norwich Arts Centre
Wed, 26 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
Selling fast
£19.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy - Zota Yinne
Got a code?

About

Born to a Frafra father and an Akim mother, he grew up in the rainforest of southern Ghana before moving up to the land of the Frafra in the savannah of northern Ghana as a young boy. Growing up in Namoo, his father’s village of origin, he was deeply impre...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alogte Oho and his Sounds of Joy

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.