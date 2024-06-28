DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The MGDs, The Old Sound

Lemonad(e) Park
Fri, 28 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$14.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The MGDs present a passionate blend of funk and blues powered by the soulful stylings of a music group driven to serve up an electrifying experience to the masses. The seven piece lineup includes a mix of keys and brass complemented by a poppin’ rhythm sec...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The MGDs

Venue

Lemonad(e) Park

1628 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64102, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

