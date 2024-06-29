DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JRK 19

La Maroquinerie
Sat, 29 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€23.50
Allo Floride présente JRK 19 à La Maroquinerie le 29 juin 2024 !

Pur produit du 19e, place forte du rap francophone, JRK 19 est en train d’en devenir un digne représentant !

Avec sa série de Freestyle "Avenue Porte Brunet", son EP #FreeJRK et ses dernier...

Tout public
Présenté par Allo Floride.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

JRK 19

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

