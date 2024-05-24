DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Locked Groove with DJ Smoke & special guest Cousin Chris
Timbre Room | Friday May 24th | 10PM - LATE | $10 ADV
Locked Groove offers a night of nonstop hardgroove, breaks, and techno to get your body moving. Warping basslines and pumping drums will take y...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.