DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ICE CREAM

Rockstore
Sat, 8 Jun, 11:59 pm
PartyMontpellier
€10

About

La soirée ICE CREAM s’est imposée comme un évènement incontournable de MTP et propage son feu pour tous ceux et celles qui ne vibrent qu'à travers le RAP 🍦

Ensemble, la soirée s’est fait un nom en retournant année après année la mythique Cadillac du Rock...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Based MTP Productions.
Venue

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Doors open11:59 pm

