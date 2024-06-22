DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PARIS - nous vous attendons tous pour la Fashion Week de Paris le samedi 22 juin et nous nous associons à notre famille @placesplusfaces pour rendre celle-ci légendaire ! Retrouvez-nous au 211 Paris de 23h à 6h !
Les DJ seront annoncés!
Cuisine des Marmi...
