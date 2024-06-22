Top track

Magic System - 1er Gaou

Jerk X Jollof: Paris (Places+Faces Edition)

211
Sat, 22 Jun, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€14.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PARIS - nous vous attendons tous pour la Fashion Week de Paris le samedi 22 juin et nous nous associons à notre famille @placesplusfaces pour rendre celle-ci légendaire ! Retrouvez-nous au 211 Paris de 23h à 6h !

Les DJ seront annoncés!

Cuisine des Marmi...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Presented by croixement pour tous.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jerk X Jollof

Venue

211

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

