B&L Presents Whethan: Life of a Wallflower Two

The Catwalk
Sat, 20 Jul, 9:00 pm
$27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brownies & Lemonade Presents Whethan: Life of a Wallflower Two. Plus Special Guests.

The Catwalk, Downtown Los Angeles

18+

9pm

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brownies and Lemonade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Whethan

Venue

The Catwalk

698 Harlem Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90014, USA
Doors open9:00 pm
700 capacity

