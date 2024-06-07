DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Big Island Presents Vladimir Ivkovic

Whereelse?
Fri, 7 Jun, 9:00 pm
DJMargate
£17.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Big Island Presents Vladimir Ivkovic
Vladimir Ivkovic is a DJ. He’s more than that of course, but as his essence, Ivkovic is someone with a particularly unique talent for selecting records and weaving them into a larger – and often unusually compelling –...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BIG ISLAND
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

VLADIMIR IVKOVIC

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

