50 Years of J Dilla: A night of Dilla Classics performed LIVE

Hootananny Brixton
Wed, 17 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We're bringing the music of the late, great J Dilla to Brixton for a special LIVE show performed by one of Bristol's best jazz collectives.

2024 would have been the year iconic artist J Dilla would have celebrated his 50th birthday. In his brief 32 years...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

