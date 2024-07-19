Top track

Dopapod - Mucho

Dopapod

Elkton Music Hall
Fri, 19 Jul, 8:00 pm
$29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Dopapod

The quartet Dopapod—Eli Winderman [keys, vocals], Rob Compa [guitar, vocals], Chuck Jones [bass], and Neal "Fro" Evans [drums]—present albums as experiences meant to be shared out of your speakers and on stage. Traversing time travel, palindromic l Read more

Event information

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dopapod

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seats?

There will be seating availble for those that need it becaue of health or mobility issues.

