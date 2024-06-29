DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us in celebrating London Pride at 229 with a killer lineup of live music.
Witch Fever
Concocting a potent sonic assault that recalls the foreboding darkness of Black Sabbath, Savages’ monochrome post-punk and the dirty breathlessness of Bleach-era N...
Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors. There is a lift, please speak to a member of security if you require access assitance.
