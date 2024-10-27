DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bôa

CHALK
Sun, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £23.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After a period of inactivity, bôa recently reformed following an incredible renaissance for their classic track “Duvet”, with the line-up of Jasmine Rodgers (vocals/guitar), Alex Caird (bass/guitar) and Lee Sullivan (drums).

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bôa

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

