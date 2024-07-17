DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Best Show Nominee, Edinburgh Comedy Awards & Melbourne Comedy Festival.
As seen on Prime Video’s Deadloch. As heard on Radio 4 and The Bugle. #10 in the British Comedy Guide’s Top 50 Shows of 2023. zomg Australia's #1 most-tolerated comedian Tom Ballard h...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.