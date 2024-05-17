Top track

A·Bundah: Progressivu

Sala Vol
Fri, 17 May, 11:55 pm
GigsBarcelona
€12.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lo pedíais, y A·Bundah is back!

Inspirado desde muy joven por el sello Enchufada, Mário Costa siempre ha sido un ávido seguidor del global bass. En cuanto pudo, se estableció como Progressivu y logró transportar a su público desde un principio hacia una i...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Abundah.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vitu Valera, Progressivu, DJane Karma

Venue

Sala Vol

Carrer de Sancho de Ávila, 78, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:55 pm

