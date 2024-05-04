DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cult presents: Open Rhythm 2024
The new season of open-air events re-starts in the unprecedented location of the Alfa Romeo Park, surrounded by greenery between design and modernity lies our dancefloor. Where everyone is equal, where music, art and food f...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.