DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Open Rhythm

Parco Industria Alfa Romeo
Sat, 4 May, 1:00 pm
DJMilano
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Cult presents: Open Rhythm 2024

The new season of open-air events re-starts in the unprecedented location of the Alfa Romeo Park, surrounded by greenery between design and modernity lies our dancefloor. Where everyone is equal, where music, art and food f...

Tutte le età
Presentato da CULT.

Lineup

Venue

Parco Industria Alfa Romeo

Viale Renato Serra, 20149 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.