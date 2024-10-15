Top track

Anna Erhard - Botanical Garden

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Anna Erhard

La Boule Noire
Tue, 15 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Anna Erhard - Botanical Garden
Got a code?

About

Anna Erhard revient le 29 mars 2024 avec son tout nouveau single “Botanical Garden” et annonce une tournée à travers l’Europe et le Royaume-Uni à partir du mois de mai jusqu’à la fin de l’année à travers l’Europe dont 3 dates en France à Tourcoing, Paris e...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par Alias.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anna Erhard

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.