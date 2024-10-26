Top track

John Maus - Hey Moon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

John Maus

Alcazar Live
Sat, 26 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

John Maus - Hey Moon
Got a code?

About

Definire l’identità artistica di John Maus, musicista tra i più affascinanti, creativi ed enigmatici del panorama contemporaneo, non è molto facile: attribuirgli l’etichetta synth pop sarebbe ingiusto nei confronti di quell’onnipresente aura squisitamente...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

John Maus

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.