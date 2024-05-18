DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ο Αντώνης Κρόμπας κι ο Λευτέρης Ελευθερίου υπογράφουν «Σύμφωνο Επιβίωσης» και σχολιάζουν, σατιρίζουν, υποκρίνονται, εκνευρίζουν και ερεθίζουν το κοινό μέσα σε ένα καταιγιστικό δίωρο! Απορίες, καταγγελίες, ποιήματα, κι όλης της γης τα κρίματα αμέσως συγχωρο...
Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.
Yes, all tickets are unreserved seats. You will get a seat, but the location is on a first come first served basis.
