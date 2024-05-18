DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Symfono Epiviosis (Σύμφωνο Επιβίωσης)

229
Sat, 18 May, 5:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£34.61
Ο Αντώνης Κρόμπας κι ο Λευτέρης Ελευθερίου υπογράφουν «Σύμφωνο Επιβίωσης» και σχολιάζουν, σατιρίζουν, υποκρίνονται, εκνευρίζουν και ερεθίζουν το κοινό μέσα σε ένα καταιγιστικό δίωρο! Απορίες, καταγγελίες, ποιήματα, κι όλης της γης τα κρίματα αμέσως συγχωρο...

This is an 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Motion Media.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open5:30 pm
Which venue is this in?

Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.

Is this seated?

Yes, all tickets are unreserved seats. You will get a seat, but the location is on a first come first served basis.

