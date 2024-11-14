Top track

Lacrim - 7 VIES (feat. Sofiane Pamart)

LACRIM

Le MeM
Thu, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
€30.05

About

Figure emblématique de la scène rap et aux multiples certifications, Lacrim fait partie des rares artistes à être le visage de toute une génération. Avec une dizaine d’albums à son actif, il vous donne maintenant rendez-vous pour une tournée événement !

Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec Auguri Productions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lacrim

Venue

Le MeM

Rte de Sainte-Foix, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open7:00 pm

