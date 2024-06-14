Top track

Bent Out

So Perfect & Tosser

Nineteen Seventy Eight
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsToronto
CA$21.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

NDY back at it again with So Perfect, Tosser, Charm & Blosum.

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Not Dead Yet
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tosser

Venue

Nineteen Seventy Eight

1978 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6R 1W6, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

