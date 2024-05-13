DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Contenuti Zero

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Mon, 13 May, 9:00 pm
ComedyMilano
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dopo quasi due anni di assenza dalle scene Contenuti Zero torna all'Apollo con una serata (anzi 3: il 12, 13 e 14 maggio) di sketch mai visti prima e di alcuni dei personaggi più amati e venerati dal gentile pubblico del web.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.