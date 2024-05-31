Top track

Airwolf Paradise - Only Man

Airwolf Paradise

SPYBAR
Fri, 31 May, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Airwolf Paradise is an Australian producer and DJ behind the hit songs "Don't Hurt Me Baby" on Patrick Topping's label Trick and 2023's track "Only Man (ft. Paul Johnson)" on Solomun's label Diynamic.

With support from fellow DJs Dom Dolla, Pete Tong, DJ...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Airwolf Paradise

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

