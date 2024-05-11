Top track

Coast 2 Coast Pool Party

Midtown Beach Club
Sat, 11 May, 3:00 pm
PartyAtlanta
$24

Shallipopi & ODUMODUBLVCK - Cast (feat. ODUMODUBLVCK)
About

Let's kickoff summer the Coast to Coast way! The vibes you already know and love at a whole new venue. We're talking afrobeats, poolside, in the heart of Midtown.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DJ MILLZ
Venue

Midtown Beach Club

1150 Crescent Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, Georgia 30309, United States
Doors open3:00 pm
350 capacity

