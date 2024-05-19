DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Errollyn Wallen, renowned composer and author of Becoming a Composer will performing her best-loved songs from The Errollyn Wallen Songbook alongside solo piano works.
A BBC Radio 3 Composer of the Week and described by The Observer as ‘the renaissance wo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.