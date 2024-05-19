DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Errollyn Wallen

The Lower Third
Sun, 19 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Errollyn Wallen, renowned composer and author of Becoming a Composer will performing her best-loved songs from The Errollyn Wallen Songbook alongside solo piano works.

A BBC Radio 3 Composer of the Week and described by The Observer as ‘the renaissance wo...

This is an 18+ event - photo ID required
Presented by Through The Noise.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Errollyn Wallen

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.