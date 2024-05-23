DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Manic Aggression ft Contract Killer

Blondies
Thu, 23 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MANIC AGGRESSION. CONTRACT KILLER. BLONDIES. DOORS 6PM.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BLONDIES LONDON LTD.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Manic Aggression, Contract Killer

Venue

Blondies

205a Lower Clapton Rd, London E5 8EG, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

