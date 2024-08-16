Top track

Borgore & Guests by Microbender

Musica Club NYC
Fri, 16 Aug, 10:00 pm
About Borgore

Israeli DJ Borgore once described his sound as “commercial American hip-hop and death metal being played through various farm animals”. An artist spanning multiple genres – most prominently sinister dubstep and bass – Borgore has collaborated with Miley Cy Read more

Event information

Register For Presale: https://www.dreamhospitalitygroup.com/borgore

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Mircrobender
Borgore

Musica Club NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

