Central Sounds

The Lower Third
Fri, 3 May, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Central Sounds is back!

Showcasing the best in Amapiano, Afrobeats, RnB and Hip Hop. Curating memorable moments and unforgettable sounds, this night will celebrate the dance culture and afro music, to be enjoyed by all.

Inviting all to come celebrate wom...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Lower Third.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tayo Iku

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

