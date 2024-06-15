Top track

Last Man on Earth

The Zipheads

New Cross Inn
Sat, 15 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11

About

The Zipheads

The Zipheads play Rock'n'Roll infused with punk, taking influence from the founding fathers of the 1950s like Little Richard and Chuck Berry, via the punk and new wave heroes of the 70s such as The Clash and Elvis Costello, along the way enco...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Safe As Milk Promotions.
Lineup

Snakerattlers, THE ZIPHEADS

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

