Quasi + Marnie Stern

Tubby’s Kingston
Sat, 29 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsKingston
$32.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

I Never Want To See You Again
About

Pacific Northwest rock legends Quasi play their beloved 1998 classic third album Featuring "Birds," start to finish in its entirety for the first time.

Guitar master Marnie Stern returns to Tubby's!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Quasi, Marnie Stern

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

