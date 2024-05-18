DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dope After Dark: Citrus FM

The Point
Sat, 18 May, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
Sparkling, tangy and refreshing. Join DOPE AFTER DARK as we celebrate 2 years of CITRUS FM. An ode to New York basement parties featuring music from the global African diaspora such as Afrobeat, Dancehall, Baile Funk, House, Amapiano, Latin and Remixes.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Real Simple, Inc dba Bourbon On Division
The Point

1565 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

