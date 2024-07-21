Top track

Space Time Girl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Heliocentrics - Outdoor Summer Party

Fox & Firkin
Sun, 21 Jul, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Space Time Girl
Got a code?

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

July 21st - Fox & Firkin Garden

1:00 - 8:00

Early bird tickets £20 (100 only) (Incl. fees)

Full Price - £25 (Incl.fees)

The Heliocentrics

+ DJ's & Live supports TBA

+ Outdoor bar, two food trucks and more.

All Ages - Und...

All Ages
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

THE HELIOCENTRICS

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.