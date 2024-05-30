Top track

Nancy Sinatra - These Boots Are Made for Walkin'

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Get in Line: Line Dancing Class

Warehouse Concert Hall
Thu, 30 May, 6:30 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
CA$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nancy Sinatra - These Boots Are Made for Walkin'
Got a code?

About

Warehouse Concert Hall presents

GET IN LINE | Line Dancing Class

Back by popular demand! Get in Line for 2 hours of line dancing fun at Warehouse Concert Hall on Thursday May 30th. From 7pm-9pm an instructor from New Age Country Entertainment will teach...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Warehouse Concert Hall.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.