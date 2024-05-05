Top track

Broadsheets - Repainted

Broadsheets + im dead + swelt

The Lanes
Sun, 5 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
About

Inspired by the narcotised crawl of trip-hop and the nocturnal moods of slowcore, Broadsheets weave together layers of electronics loops and corroded guitars into haunting soundscapes equal parts visceral and atmospheric.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Swelt, Broadsheets

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

