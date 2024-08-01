DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This August, immerse yourself in the captivating world of one of the most loved bands of the 21st century, Linkin Park, with a moving live orchestral performance paying homage to the most iconic tracks from across their albums, including “Hybrid Theory”, “...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.