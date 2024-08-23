Top track

Crying Clown

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

THE WYTCHES

The Underworld
Fri, 23 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Crying Clown
Got a code?

About

Performing Annabel Dream Reader In Its Entirety

The Wytches formed in 2011 after meeting at music college in Brighton. During these early years, the band relentlessly played any show they could find and managed to start picking up traction, eventually sig...

Presented by Live Nation
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Wytches

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs