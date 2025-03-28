Top track

Oscar les vacances & MPL - Les Puceaux

Oscar les vacances

Le Trianon
Fri, 28 Mar 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
From €26

About

Si Dalida et Philippe Katerine avaient un fils, il s’appellerait Oscar les vacances. Batteur, guitariste ou encore dessinateur, il crée des paysages sonores intemporels où chaque style musical trouve son équilibre et sa place. Au bout de sa plume libre, Os...

Tout public
Présenté par Ovastand
Lineup

Oscar les vacances

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

