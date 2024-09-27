Top track

Igor Levit: Bach, Brahms & Beethoven

Royal Festival Hall
Fri, 27 Sept, 7:00 pm
Prepare for a programme of brilliant and beguiling pianism as this celebrated performer shows sides of three great composers that are rarely seen.

Enjoy an evening that unites dazzling pianism and evocative romanticism in the hands of one of today’s most...

For ages 7+
Presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Igor Levit

Royal Festival Hall

Southbank Centre, Belvedere Rd, Lambeth, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

