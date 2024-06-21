DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Diego Ramirez and Wayne Tucker & The Bad Mothas

NUBLU
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:00 pm
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
-Diego Ramirez

Andrew Freedman-keyboards

Che Ramirez-guitar/synths

Tamir Shmerling-Bass

Diego Ramirez-drums

-Wayne Tucker & The Bad Mothas:

Wayne Tucker-trumpet/vocals

Miles Tucker-Sax

Addison Frei-keyboards

David Linard-keyboards

Tamir Shmerli...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Nublu.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

NUBLU

151 Loisaida Ave, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

