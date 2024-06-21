DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
-Diego Ramirez
Andrew Freedman-keyboards
Che Ramirez-guitar/synths
Tamir Shmerling-Bass
Diego Ramirez-drums
-Wayne Tucker & The Bad Mothas:
Wayne Tucker-trumpet/vocals
Miles Tucker-Sax
Addison Frei-keyboards
David Linard-keyboards
Tamir Shmerli...
