An Evening with Ben Darwish

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 8 May, 8:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$14.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

An evening with Ben Darwish

Doors at 830pm, Show at 9pm sharp *no openers*

Ben returns with his unique blend of alt rnb and jazz with swirling synths, deep grooves, and soaring vocals. This is a special birthday show featuring a stellar band including To...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ben Darwish

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

