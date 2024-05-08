DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
An evening with Ben Darwish
Doors at 830pm, Show at 9pm sharp *no openers*
Ben returns with his unique blend of alt rnb and jazz with swirling synths, deep grooves, and soaring vocals. This is a special birthday show featuring a stellar band including To...
