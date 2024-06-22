DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Endless Summer Boat Party: Summer Kickoff

Jewel Yacht
Sat, 22 Jun, 2:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $19.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us on the Jewel Yacht for two floors of programmed house music from six rotating DJs while sailing the east river to kick off the first official weekend of summer.

Food and beverage available for purchase.

21+

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Project 91.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 8 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Jewel Yacht

2430 FDR Dr, New York, NY 10010, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

