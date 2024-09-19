Top track

Dean

Terry Reid

Norwich Arts Centre
Thu, 19 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsNorwich
£24.86

About

Many would argue that Terry Reid is the greatest male rock n soul voice to have ever come out of the UK.

Earning the title 'SuperLungs', Reid turned down Jimmy Page's offer to be the front man of Led Zeppelin - instead Reid went it alone and his albums ar...

Under 14's must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Punk Rock Blues.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chris Hillman, Terry Reid

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
260 capacity

