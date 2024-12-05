Top track

Davodka - Arc en ciel

Davodka + première partie

Cabaret Sauvage
Thu, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Davodka vous donne rendez-vous le 05 décembre 2024 pour un show unique dans son fief de Paris Nord à la salle mythique du Cabaret Sauvage !

Après avoir donné plus de 400 concerts à travers la France, la Suisse et la Belgique, Davodka revient à la rencontr...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 14 ans.
Présenté par X-RAY PRODUCTION & CREEPY MUSIC
Venue

Cabaret Sauvage

59 Boulevard Macdonald, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

