The Keith Harris Experience, The Colonels Of Truth, Kat Lincoln and Sin Palabras Music, Joey Unami

The Mint
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.39
About

KEITH HARRIS IS A GRAMMY AWARD WINNING RECORD PRODUCER, SONGWRITER, MUSIC DIRECTOR, DRUMMER, PROGRAMMER AND MULTI-INSTRUMENTALIST.

Performing with Special guests Church Boi, Elle E.D, DSTRK, and Chief Wakil

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Mint.
Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

