Jamie Jones - Kooky Chords

Jamie Jones & Rony Seikaly - Race Weekend 2024

Club Space Miami
Fri, 3 May, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $40

About

Race Weekend is in top gear with Paradise boss Jamie Jones and Rony Seikaly on the decks, Friday night into Saturday morning on The Terrace.

From Miami, with love.

21+

21+

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jamie Jones, Rony Seikaly, Miguelle & Tons

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

