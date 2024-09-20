Top track

Striptease

Hawksley Workman

La Boule Noire
Fri, 20 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€24.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hawksley Workman is a JUNO Award-winning and Gold Record certified singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Since his ground-breaking self-produced indie debut For Him and The Girls (1999) through to chart-topping singles of 2020, Hawksley has careened...

Tout public
Présenté par La Boule Noire & Persona Grata
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hawksley Workman

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

