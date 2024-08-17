DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Every Saturday, the world-famous Blues Kitchen house band hit the stage for two blistering live sets with DJs playing soulful bangers from 9pm until 3am.
£10 OTD from 9pm. Last entry 1:30am. Open until 3am.
