Karaoke with Kit

Comet Ping Pong
Mon, 20 May, 7:30 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Monday, May 20th 2024
Karaoke with Kit!

Sing your heart out at Karaoke with Kit in Comet's backstage!!!

SEATING: Please note that seating is first come, first served. A ticket does not guarantee a seat at the event.

All ages
Presented by Comet Ping Pong
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

