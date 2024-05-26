Top track

Will James - Shadowman

Will James (Full Band)

The Finsbury
Sun, 26 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Respected and fast-rising Will James and band bring the blues to The Finsbury on May 26th.

Support comes from Dom Glynn and Elsie Franklin.

Entry is FREE, reserve your space now.

A super show!

--More info

Will James' bio

Will James is a guitar...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Sound Sniffer.
Lineup

Will James, Dom Glynn

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

